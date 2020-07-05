Photos: LeBron James Bought An Insane New House

LeBron James is becoming somewhat of a real estate mogul with all of his on-and-of-the-court earnings.

The Los Angeles Lakers star reportedly owns two homes in Southern California and according to a new report, he’s added a third. James has reportedly purchased a sprawling estate in Beverly Hills.

James, who’s currently preparing for the re-start of the 2019-20 NBA season, reportedly purchased a 13,000 sq. ft. home in Beverly Hills. The home reportedly includes a pool house with two bathrooms, a tennis court, a movie screening room and seven fireplaces, according to The Real Deal.

“This is the third L.A. County mansion purchase for James, who signed as a free agent with the L.A. Lakers in the summer of 2018. Before signing with the Lakers from the Cleveland Cavaliers, James bought two homes in Brentwood for $23 million and $21 million each,” according to the report.

The Beverly Hills house was reportedly listed for $39 million, though it’s unclear what LeBron paid for it.

LeBron James has purchased a 13,000-sq foot Beverly Hills property with a pool house with two baths, a lighted tennis court, screening room and seven fireplaces, according to @trdny. The last price it was listed at was $39 million. pic.twitter.com/XxDKzmT7Qu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 3, 2020

LeBron signed a four-year, $154 million free agency contract with the Los Angeles Lakers back in July 2018. He’s one of the highest-earning players in NBA history, both on and off the court. James has made more than $300 million in salary and likely hundreds of millions more in endorsements and off-court investments.

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume in Orlando, Fla. at the end of the month.

