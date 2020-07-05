Photos: LeBron James Bought An Insane New House

The Spun

LeBron James sits on the bench during a preseason game.SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

LeBron James is becoming somewhat of a real estate mogul with all of his on-and-of-the-court earnings.

The Los Angeles Lakers star reportedly owns two homes in Southern California and according to a new report, he’s added a third. James has reportedly purchased a sprawling estate in Beverly Hills.

James, who’s currently preparing for the re-start of the 2019-20 NBA season, reportedly purchased a 13,000 sq. ft. home in Beverly Hills. The home reportedly includes a pool house with two bathrooms, a tennis court, a movie screening room and seven fireplaces, according to The Real Deal.

“This is the third L.A. County mansion purchase for James, who signed as a free agent with the L.A. Lakers in the summer of 2018. Before signing with the Lakers from the Cleveland Cavaliers, James bought two homes in Brentwood for $23 million and $21 million each,” according to the report.

The Beverly Hills house was reportedly listed for $39 million, though it’s unclear what LeBron paid for it.

LeBron signed a four-year, $154 million free agency contract with the Los Angeles Lakers back in July 2018. He’s one of the highest-earning players in NBA history, both on and off the court. James has made more than $300 million in salary and likely hundreds of millions more in endorsements and off-court investments.

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume in Orlando, Fla. at the end of the month.

