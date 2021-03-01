The Spun

Photos: LeBron James Selling California Mansion For $20 Million

LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers Black Mamba alternate uniforms during an NBA FInals game against the Miami Heat.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 02, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If you’re in the Los Angeles area and have a bit of money lying around, you can now purchase LeBron James‘ Brentwood mansion.

According to TMZ, LeBron’s palatial home is up for sale–with a price tag of $20 million. James purchased the mansion back in 2015, and apparently paid more than that to do so.

You can see pictures of James’ estate in the link below. The home reportedly contains six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a home gym, a pool and a media room.

James and his family currently live in a $36 million home in Beverly Hills, which the Lakers’ superstar bought back in the fall. It was previously owned by “Young and the Restless” creator Lee Phillip Bell.

In case you were wondering, life is still pretty good for King James. Any time you can sell one of your mansions–meaning you have more than one–you’re probably doing okay.

James is in the final year of the contract he signed with the Lakers before the 2018-19 season. His new two-year extension kicks in next season and is worth $85.6 million.


