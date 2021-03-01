Photos: LeBron James Selling California Mansion For $20 Million

If you’re in the Los Angeles area and have a bit of money lying around, you can now purchase LeBron James‘ Brentwood mansion.

According to TMZ, LeBron’s palatial home is up for sale–with a price tag of $20 million. James purchased the mansion back in 2015, and apparently paid more than that to do so.

You can see pictures of James’ estate in the link below. The home reportedly contains six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a home gym, a pool and a media room.

James and his family currently live in a $36 million home in Beverly Hills, which the Lakers’ superstar bought back in the fall. It was previously owned by “Young and the Restless” creator Lee Phillip Bell.

In case you were wondering, life is still pretty good for King James. Any time you can sell one of your mansions–meaning you have more than one–you’re probably doing okay.

James is in the final year of the contract he signed with the Lakers before the 2018-19 season. His new two-year extension kicks in next season and is worth $85.6 million.