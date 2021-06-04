Photos: LeBron James Had A Special Gift For Devin Booker After Game 6

For the first time in his career, LeBron James has been eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns did the honors.

Led by Booker’s lights-out shooting (47 points on 15-of-22 from the field and 8-of-10 from three-point range), the Suns jumped on the Lakers from the outset Thursday night, building a 36-14 lead after one quarter on their way to a 113-100 win. The victory clinched the series for Phoenix in six games.

After the game, James and Booker met up in the bowels of Staples Center. When they did, King James presented the sharpshooting guard with his game jersey.

As you can see in the photos below, the jersey was autographed.

Booker certainly should have earned himself some more respect with his performance in this series. Still just 24 years old, he scored 30 or more points in four of the six games against the Lakers.

Now, the second-seeded Suns advance to face the third-seeded Denver Nuggets, who knocked out the Portland Trail Blazers last night. Denver will be looking for its second-straight Western Conference Finals appearance, while the Suns will be looking for their first since 2010.

Game 1 is set for Monday night.