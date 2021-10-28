Photos: LeBron’s Daughter Had A Pretty Incredible Movie Night

Being a child of a professional athlete comes with some pretty awesome perks. Just ask LeBron James’ daughter, Zhuri.

LeBron let his seven-year-old daughter, Zhuri, invite a few friends over for movie night on Wednesday. The Lakers forward went all-out to ensure his daughter had a nice time.

Zhuri’s movie party went outdoors on Wednesday. A giant blowup movie screen was set up to air The Addams Family 2. Zhuri and all her friends had beanbags to sit on and plenty of snacks to munch on during the party.

“Since Halloween is coming up, my parents let me and some of my friends have a movie night in the backyard 🍿🎬! We streamed The Addams Family 2 movie and it was pretty funny! Are you dressing up for Halloween 👻🎃? What should my costume be?”



Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@allthingszhuri)

That’s about as good as a movie party can get.

This isn’t the first time LeBron James has gone all-out for his daughter.

The NBA superstar got Zhuri her own house in his backyard for her birthday.

“This little girl has the nerve to have her own house,” James said during the video in which he pans from his house to Zhuri’s. “How your house look just like the big house, though?”

Lebron James finds out his daughter got her own house in the backyard 😂 pic.twitter.com/PqHq69RvAs — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) October 13, 2020

Zhuri has her own house. She even got her own backyard movie theater.

LeBron might just be the dad of the year.