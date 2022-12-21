Photos: Meet The Man Engaged To Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Owner of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers game at Crypto.com Arena on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is engaged to Jay Mohr.

According to TMZ, Buss and Mohr have been "quietly" dating since 2017. The two have been spotted at multiple Lakers games in the past.

Mohr, 52, is known for his work with TV comedy series "Action," as well as his feature film debut with "Jerry Maguire." He also hosts his own podcast, "Mohr Stories."

If you're interested in Mohr's current work as a stand-up comedian, you can check out some of his segments on Instagram.

Buss and Mohr actually dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Incredible from Disney's "The Incredibles" for Halloween this year.

Mohr got married to actress Nikki Cox in 2006. They finalized their divorce in 2018.

Although splitting from Cox may not have been easy, Mohr appears to be very happy with Buss.

"I’m so in love and have never felt so loved," Mohr wrote on Instagram.

Mohr, a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member, will have plenty of things to celebrate this holiday season.

As for Buss, she'll try to juggle her new engagement with the Lakers' 2022-23 season.