Photos Surface Of Nike’s New Kobe Bryant Shoe

Nike will soon release Kobe Bryant sneakers for the first time since the NBA legend’s tragic death.

Photos of the new “Mamba Fury” were released this week. The new budget-friendly model is similar to the previous Mamba Instinct and Mamba Rage models.

The Mamba Fury is featured in a base black with red details around the shoe. The outsole features a yellow snakeskin design, similar to past Kobe sneakers that utilize the snake-like design.

The new Kobe sneakers reportedly check in at a $99.99 price point. It’s unclear when exactly the shoes will release at major outlets. But check out images of the Mamba Fury in the tweet below:

This will be the first Kobe merchandise Nike has sold since the Lakers’ legend’s tragic death in January. Following his death, Nike opted to remove all of the NBA player’s merchandise from the site.

With a few months passed since the unthinkable tragedy, it appears Nike will once again begin rolling out Kobe merchandise. You can be sure any Kobe merchandise will sell extremely well as sports fans look to honor No. 8/24.

Other Kobe sneakers were planned to be released throughout the rest of this year. But it’s unclear if Nike will move forward with the release of other models.