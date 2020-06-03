Photos: Woman Called Out By LeBron James Has Been Identified

The woman publicly called out by LeBron James (and millions of others) for appearing to pretend to help board up a business for an Instagram photo has since been identified.

A video went super viral earlier this week of a young woman “posing” for a photo in which she pretends to help a man board up a business in the wake of protests that turned violent.

Ava DuVernay shared video of the incident on her Twitter account. Her tweet of the video has been retweeted more than 40,000 times and liked more than 130,000 times.

“You know what? I’m… I think I’m gonna put Twitter away for a few minutes before I throw this phone across the room,” the American filmmaker and director wrote.

LeBron James reacted to the video, as well. His reaction has since gone viral, garnering more than 24,000 retweets and 100,000 likes.

According to Taylor Lorenz of the New York Times, and other reporters, the woman in the video is Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, who used the handle @FactsWithFiona on Twitter. Her accounts have since been made private.

“The video is now all over influencer tea accts. She’s since gone private but said nothing,” Lorenz tweeted.

People have been calling her a “classic influencer,” that’s pretty generous. She’s mostly famous for posting stuff like this https://t.co/1cxHxxY5NK pic.twitter.com/x317BkvYcv — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 2, 2020

Once again, Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin is not an influencer. Per Insider, she's is "a journalist at the right-wing publication Washington Examiner." She's the same lady who was ripping off other people's videos of protests and blaming them on Antifa. https://t.co/38EafX8uJE — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 2, 2020

People love to call every young, pretty woman on the internet an influencer. But writing off this woman as "just another influencer ignores" her history and agenda as a member of the media. Per her bio, she's a conservative political commentator, that should be noted. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 2, 2020

The New York Post says they reached out to Moriarty-McLaughlin for comment via email and phone, but she has not responded.

It will probably be a while until we hear from her.