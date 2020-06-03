The Spun

Photos: Woman Called Out By LeBron James Has Been Identified

Instagram woman called out on Twitter.

The woman publicly called out by LeBron James (and millions of others) for appearing to pretend to help board up a business for an Instagram photo has since been identified.

A video went super viral earlier this week of a young woman “posing” for a photo in which she pretends to help a man board up a business in the wake of protests that turned violent.

Ava DuVernay shared video of the incident on her Twitter account. Her tweet of the video has been retweeted more than 40,000 times and liked more than 130,000 times.

“You know what? I’m… I think I’m gonna put Twitter away for a few minutes before I throw this phone across the room,” the American filmmaker and director wrote.

LeBron James reacted to the video, as well. His reaction has since gone viral, garnering more than 24,000 retweets and 100,000 likes.

According to Taylor Lorenz of the New York Times, and other reporters, the woman in the video is Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, who used the handle @FactsWithFiona on Twitter. Her accounts have since been made private.

“The video is now all over influencer tea accts. She’s since gone private but said nothing,” Lorenz tweeted.

The New York Post says they reached out to Moriarty-McLaughlin for comment via email and phone, but she has not responded. 

It will probably be a while until we hear from her.

