Video: Detroit Pistons Honor Kobe Bryant With Customized Pregame Jerseys

Kobe Bryant in his final NBA game.

The Detroit Pistons are the latest NBA team to honor Kobe Bryant, doing so before tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During pregame ceremonies, the entire Pistons team took off their team warmup tops to reveal customized Kobe jerseys. The jerseys read “Motor City” on the front with either No. 8 or No. 24 on the back.

The Pistons also held a moment of silence before tip-off.

Tip of the cap to the Pistons. Great gesture.

Since Bryant’s passing on Sunday, we’ve seen teams take 24 and 8-second violations to start games, as well as players writing messages on their shoes. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young wore a No. 8 jersey with his name on it before his game last night.

The Lakers were supposed to return to the court tomorrow night against the Clippers, but the game has been postponed. Right now, the Lakers are expected to return to the court on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.


