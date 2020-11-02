President Trump Responds To ‘LeBron James S—-‘ Chant At Rally

President Donald Trump and LeBron James haven’t had many nice things to say about each other as of late. That distaste between the two was evident during Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Monday.

LeBron hasn’t been shy in sharing his political views over the years. Most of those political views have involved Trump, especially leading up to Tuesday’s presidential election.

Trump himself has mentioned LeBron’s name several times throughout his speeches in 2020. His speech at a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday was no different.

The president mentioned the 2020 NBA Finals TV ratings during his speech on Monday, pointing out they were down compared to past years. He then mention he “felt badly for LeBron.” The random mention of the NBA superstar sparked the crowd to start an anti-LeBron chant: “LeBron James s—-!”

The president's rally crowd in Pennsylvania is now chanting "LeBron James sucks." Trump responds, "What a crowd!" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 2, 2020

President Donald Trump appeared to be amused by the crowd’s chant. He responded by saying: “What a crowd!”

We could get a response from Lakers superstar LeBron James before the end of the night. The NBA legend has no problem calling out Trump for situations like this, having done so multiple times this year. However, he’s recently said that he wouldn’t get into it with the POTUS on social media ahead of the election.

“I don’t go back and forth with anybody. And I damn sure won’t go back and forth with that guy. But we want better, we want change in our community. We always talk about, ‘We want change,’ and now we have the opportunity to do that,” LeBron told the New York Times.

LeBron won his fourth NBA Championship just a few weeks ago. The Lakers superstar had a dominant playoff run, capped by a 4-2 series win over the red-hot Miami Heat. No. 23 is nowhere near slowing down.

The NBA Finals TV ratings were down this season compared to past years, though. No crowd likely played a major impact on the ratings.