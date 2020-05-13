Watching The Last Dance has given just about all of us a chance to reassess who the greatest NBA players of all-time are.

Joining the fray is Lakers point guard Quinn Cook, who offered up his list of the greatest NBA players. In a recent AMA for Bleacher Report, Cook had Michael Jordan on the top of his list.

But after Jordan, Cook’s list consists nearly entirely of players he’s either played with, played against or grew up watching. Coming in at second was the late-great Kobe Bryant, followed by LeBron James.

In at fourth was his former Golden State Warriors teammate Kevin Durant, followed by Shaquille O’Neal. It’s a balanced list of players to be sure, but one that’s sure to garner a ton of controversy.

Quinn Cook's top 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/cpQ4r9VjFO — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 13, 2020

Replies to the Bleacher Report tweet largely criticize Cook for having Durant anywhere near the top-five. Considering Durant helped Cook win a ring in 2018, it’s worth wondering if he may be a tad biased.

Other Lakers fans questioned why Cook would have LeBron James over Kobe Bryant.

Some of the players who might be missing from the list include Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Larry Bird.

If you have Kobe ranked ahead of Bird and Magic, you are just young or don’t know basketball. Either way, I’ll give you a pass — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) May 13, 2020

But given that Cook was a child of the 1990s, it’s hard to begrudge him for not picking any of those NBA legends if he never saw them play live.

Do you agree with Quinn Cook’s list of the greatest NBA players?