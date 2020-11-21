Rajon Rondo Announces Decision On His Lakers’ Future

Rajon Rondo won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2020-21 season. He sent Lakers fans a heartfelt message as he ventures elsewhere this off-season.

The Lakers have made a few notable upgrades to their starting lineup and bench this off-season. Those same upgrades practically closed the door on the organization giving Rondo a worthwhile deal.

Rondo, as a result, will be playing for a new team in coming months. He’s still incredibly grateful for the year he got to spend in Los Angeles, helping the Lakers win a championship in the process.

“Thank you to the Lakers organization, Jeanie and Rob for giving me the opportunity to play for an incredible franchise,” Rondo wrote on Twitter. “The professionalism and support from Frank, the coaching staff and support staff is something I’m truly grateful for. With my guys, there’s an amzing brotherhood that only we know. To the fans… thank you for welcoming me with open arms from Day 1 and showing me love. Being apart of #LakeShow was something special and I’m proud we brought it back to you! Now, what’s next…”

Rajon Rondo still has yet to make a decision on his free agency. There’s bound to be plenty of interest considering Rondo’s excellent play in last season’s playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly have plenty of interest in Rondo, but it’s unclear if the same could be said regarding Rondo’s interest in the Hawks.

Either way, Rondo won’t be donning the purple and gold when he takes to the court next season.