Lakers’ Rival Reportedly Has Interest In Rajon Rondo

Point guard Rajon Rondo was a key role player for the NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers this year. There’s a chance he may flip to the team’s intracity rival, the Los Angeles Clippers, this offseason per a new report.

Rondo joined the Lakers ahead of the 2018-19 season, on a two year deal worth just under $5.2 million total. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent when that period opens in November.

After averaging 7.1 points and five assists per game in the 2019-20 regular season for the Lakers, he played about four minutes per game more in the playoffs, averaging 8.9 points and 6.6 assists per game. His shooting, which has always been a major knock on his game, greatly improved as well. After shooting under 33-percent from three-point range in the regular season, he knocked down 40-percent in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to retool for a finals run of their own. The Kawhi Leonard, Paul George-led team had a disappointing playoff run this year, falling to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Rondo could bring a veteran presence to the backcourt.

The Clippers have interest in signing the Lakers' Rajon Rondo, league sources say, and are expected to pursue Rondo when free agency opens in November — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2020

That doesn’t mean it will definitely happen. Marc Stein of The New York Times says that the Los Angeles Lakers also want to bring him back after his big playoff performance.

The Lakers are naturally determined to re-sign Rondo, who played a huge role in their playoff run, but the Clippers are eager to upgrade at point guard. Rondo has said he is planning to test the open market, which means declining his §2.7 million option for next season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2020

Rajon Rondo is coming off of his second NBA Title, winning one with the Boston Celtics in 2008. That is where Rondo became a breakout star, eventually reaching four-straight All-Star games with the team from 2010-13. He was a third-team All-NBA player in 2012, and spent those four years making either the first or second All-NBA Defensive team. He led the league in assists in 2012, 2013, and 2016, and led it in steals in 2010.

