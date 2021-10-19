Rajon Rondo Has 2 Big Goals For Anthony Davis This Year

The 2021-22 NBA season kicks off on Tuesday night with a massive contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors taking center stage.

Both the Lakers and Warriors enter the season with NBA title aspirations. For the Warriors, the team finally seems healthy and will get star shooter Klay Thompson back in November or December.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have arguably two top-10 players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The latter received high praise from Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo, who has high expectations for AD.

“My expectation for him this year is MVP,” Rondo told The Athletic’s Bill Oram. “Nothing less than MVP and a championship, and he’s a guy that can do it.”

Rondo setting the bar HIGH for AD 👀 Will he live up to these expectations? pic.twitter.com/XM7j3nB4S3 — ESPN (@espn) October 19, 2021

Davis has been one of the most dominant big men in the league since he was drafted. After uniting with LeBron and the Lakers, it seemed like no one could stop them.

However, an early exit from the playoffs during the 2020-21 season showed the Lakers have stiff competition in the Western Conference. A healthy Warriors team only adds to a crowded West.

However, if both LeBron and Anthony Davis play up to their potential, they will be difficult to stop.