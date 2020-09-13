Rajon Rondo Reveals What His Brother Called Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers advanced to the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night, defeating the Houston Rockets, 119-96, in Game 5 of their second round series.

While the game was mostly a blowout, it was not without intrigue, thanks mostly to Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook got into it with a family member of a Lakers player late in the second half. He reportedly had words with William Rondo, the brother of the Los Angeles guard.

The Rockets guard was seeing jarring with someone in the Lakers’ family section. Multiple reports then confirmed that Westbrook was getting into it with William Rondo, who was asked by security to leave the game.

Rajon Rondo spoke about the incident following the game.

“Lakers guard Rajon Rondo says his brother, William, called Russell Westbrook ‘trash’ and nothing more and gave him the ‘Damian Lillard’ wave when the Rockets star asked what he said. Rondo said his bother didn’t say anything more and he is hopeful there will be no discipline,” ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported on Saturday night.

The Lakers have bigger things to worry about now, anyway.

Los Angeles will play either the Clippers or the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers lead the Nuggets, 3-2, in their second round series. Game 6 of that series will tip off at 1 p.m. E.T. today.