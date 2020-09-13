The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Rajon Rondo Reveals What His Brother Called Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo on the floor.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 10, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers advanced to the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night, defeating the Houston Rockets, 119-96, in Game 5 of their second round series.

While the game was mostly a blowout, it was not without intrigue, thanks mostly to Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook got into it with a family member of a Lakers player late in the second half. He reportedly had words with William Rondo, the brother of the Los Angeles guard.

The Rockets guard was seeing jarring with someone in the Lakers’ family section. Multiple reports then confirmed that Westbrook was getting into it with William Rondo, who was asked by security to leave the game.

Rajon Rondo spoke about the incident following the game.

“Lakers guard Rajon Rondo says his brother, William, called Russell Westbrook ‘trash’ and nothing more and gave him the ‘Damian Lillard’ wave when the Rockets star asked what he said. Rondo said his bother didn’t say anything more and he is hopeful there will be no discipline,” ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported on Saturday night.

The Lakers have bigger things to worry about now, anyway.

Los Angeles will play either the Clippers or the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers lead the Nuggets, 3-2, in their second round series. Game 6 of that series will tip off at 1 p.m. E.T. today.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.