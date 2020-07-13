Rajon Rondo Suffered ‘Significant’ Injury At Lakers Practice

Rajon Rondo reportedly suffered a “significant” hand injury on Sunday evening.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard reportedly suffered the injury during practice inside the NBA bubble at Disney World on Sunday night.

ESPN NBA insiders Dave McMenamin and Malika Andrews have confirmed that Rondo, 34, suffered the injury. The severity of his injury should be known by Monday morning, according to the ESPN report.

“Rondo, 34, underwent medical evaluation on his hand and thumb, sources said, and the severity of the injury should be known Monday morning,” McMenamin tweeted.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo suffered a "significant" hand injury during practice on Sunday evening, sources told me and @malika_andrews. Rondo, 34, underwent medical evaluation on his hand and thumb, sources said, and the severity of the injury should be known Monday morning — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 13, 2020

Rondo would be a tough loss for a Lakers team that has already lost some depth at the guard position. Avery Bradley opted out of the NBA restart in Orlando.

The Lakers signed former Cavs guard J.R. Smith before heading into the bubble. Rondo’s injury could force Smith further into the rotation than Los Angeles planned.

Rondo was averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds a game for the Lakers this season. He has started three games and averaged 20.5 minutes per contest. This is his second season with Los Angeles.

The Lakers are scheduled to resume play on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 9 p.m. E.T. on TNT.

Stay tuned for an official injury update on Rondo.