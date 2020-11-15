Rajon Rondo’s Lakers Future Appears To Have Been Decided

With the Lakers on the verge of bringing Dennis Schroder into the fold, the newly-crowned NBA champions have a glut of guards on their team. But judging by the status of Rajon Rondo, they won’t for long.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Rondo is expected to hit the free agent market this offseason. Per the report, there is sufficient interest in Rondo that exceeds what the Lakers can spend this summer.

Stein indicated that the impending trade for Schroder is a “pre-emptive move” for when they lose Rondo. Given how strong he played in the playoffs, it’s clear that he can still contribute.

Rondo played in 48 games for the Lakers last year, usually coming off the bench. But he really came on in the playoffs for them. Rondo had two double-doubles in the playoffs, including a 19-point performance in LA’s title-winning Game 6 against the Miami Heat.

After his role in helping the Lakers win a championship with a particularly strong playoff run, Rondo is expected to command free-agent interest that exceeds the Lakers' budget constraints. Trading for Schroder is an adroit pre-emptive move — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 15, 2020

Rajon Rondo is 34 years of age and made it to the All-Star game four times as a member of the Boston Celtics. He’s bounced around the league in recent years though. His minutes and overall production have declined in the process.

But it has become clear that Rondo isn’t as ready to call it a career as some analysts think he is.

