Rajon Rondo’s Lakers Future Appears To Have Been Decided

rajon rondo speaks to los angeles lakers reportersEL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Rajon Rondo of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the press during the Los Angeles Lakers Media Day at the UCLA Health Training Center on September 24, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With the Lakers on the verge of bringing Dennis Schroder into the fold, the newly-crowned NBA champions have a glut of guards on their team. But judging by the status of Rajon Rondo, they won’t for long.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Rondo is expected to hit the free agent market this offseason. Per the report, there is sufficient interest in Rondo that exceeds what the Lakers can spend this summer.

Stein indicated that the impending trade for Schroder is a “pre-emptive move” for when they lose Rondo. Given how strong he played in the playoffs, it’s clear that he can still contribute.

Rondo played in 48 games for the Lakers last year, usually coming off the bench. But he really came on in the playoffs for them. Rondo had two double-doubles in the playoffs, including a 19-point performance in LA’s title-winning Game 6 against the Miami Heat.

Rajon Rondo is 34 years of age and made it to the All-Star game four times as a member of the Boston Celtics. He’s bounced around the league in recent years though. His minutes and overall production have declined in the process.

But it has become clear that Rondo isn’t as ready to call it a career as some analysts think he is.

Where do you think Rajon Rondo will play next season? Will he be an important piece for a playoff team?


