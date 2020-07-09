Patrick Beverley and Evan Fournier seem to be enjoying their hotel rooms in Florida, but Rajon Rondo is not a fan. The veteran guard expressed his displeasure on social media this afternoon.

NBA teams have made their way over to Florida to join the bubble. As a result, players have been sharing pictures and videos of their new setup on Twitter. Most of the reviews have been positive, but there have been a few exceptions.

The picture that Rondo shared on social media had the following caption: “Motel 6 hun.” Of course this is a shot at his hotel room in Orlando.

Unlike the WNBA, the NBA has done a great job placing their players in high-rated hotels. The fact that Rondo is making negative comments about his room isn’t a great look for him.

Here’s the post from Rondo that is going viral:

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem pleased with his Orlando room. pic.twitter.com/hjwB2g0tk8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 9, 2020

Honestly, the hotel room that Rondo is in looks very nice. Perhaps he’s just not a fan of being away from home for an extended period of time.

Rondo needs to get used to his hotel room because the Lakers plan on being in Orlando for the long haul. The team has title aspirations and has the roster to accomplish that goal.

As long as Anthony Davis and LeBron James are healthy, Los Angeles will be firmly in contention to make the NBA Finals.