Recovery Timeline Announced For Lakers Star Anthony Davis

LA Lakers star Anthony Davis may have avoided tearing his previously injured Achilles, but he’s still going to be sidelined in recovery for a little while.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, an MRI on Davis’ leg confirmed a re-aggravation near his Achilles. Per the report, the Lakers will be conservative with his timeframe for returning.

As of now, he is not slated to return until “sometime after the All-Star Break.” With the last day of the All-Star Break slated for March 10, mid-March seems like the right timeframe for now.

Davis’ absence will be felt. He’s currently averaging 22.5 points per game, with a team-leading 8.4 rebounds along with 3.0 assists this year.

Fortunately, the Lakers have shown that they can win without him. The Lakers are 4-1 in games Davis has missed this season.

Davis underwent an MRI today, which revealed a re-aggrevation near his Achilles. Lakers and Davis will be conservative on a return to play, which could be sometime after the All-Star Break running March 5 to 10, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/8touT9FkIf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

The Lakers have the NBA’s best second-best record right now at 21-7. They’re only a game-and-a-half behind the Utah Jazz as we approach the midpoint of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Anthony Davis proved crucial for the Lakers winning the NBA championship last season. The team will need to be extra careful with him in the second half of the season if they hope to retain their crown.

But we’ll find out over the next few weeks just how ready the Lakers are for life without the seven-time All-Star.

Who needs to step up for the Lakers while Anthony Davis undergoes his recovery?