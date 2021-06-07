The NBA’s 2020-21 season has dwindled down to just eight remaining teams. Team USA, in the meantime, is starting to take shape.

Team USA should have a strong roster when it competes at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. But it’s unlikely to feature some of the NBA’s biggest stars.

Per Joe Vardon of The Athletic, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are unlikely to suit up for Team USA this summer. Each hobbled to the regular season’s finish line earlier this year. And neither was 100 percent healthy during the postseason.

Davis, in particular, dealt with a left groin strain which caused him to miss half of Game 4, all of Game 5 and most of Game 6 of the Lakers-Suns series. James, meanwhile, dealt with a high-ankle sprain and never got back to 100 percent, even during the playoffs.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis ‘unlikely’ to play for Team USA, given their injuries. Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Steph Curry, on the other hand … ⁦@TheAthleticNBA⁩ https://t.co/pBOYAsTNQo — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 7, 2021

Anthony Davis and LeBron James aren’t the only superstars that may opt out of the Tokyo Olympics. Steph Curry is also reportedly a longshot.

Given the short break between the end of the 2019-20 season – which was postponed in the midst of the pandemic – and the start of the 2020-21 season, it’s understandable if many players prefer to rest rather than suit up for Team USA in coming months.

Regardless, Team USA should still have a strong roster come Olympics time, even without James, Davis and potentially Curry.