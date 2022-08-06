Report: All Signs Point Towards 1 Outcome For LeBron James, Lakers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Two days ago, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers met to discuss a potential contract extension.

After that meeting was over, James' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told ESPN that negotiations would continue.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Dave McMenamin provided an update on James' contract situation with the Lakers. It sounds like the two sides are going to strike a deal at some point in the future.

"All signs point towards both sides looking to extend their partnership together," McMenamin said on NBA Today.

James is entering the final year of his contract with the Lakers. His salary for the 2022-23 season is $44.5 million.

James could, in theory, sign a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Lakers.

The Lakers would probably like to get a deal done as soon as possible. That being said, James has until June 30 to sign this extension. He doesn't have to rush this process at all.

McMenamin added that James could pursue a one-year extension with the Lakers. That would allow him to keep all of his options on the table once the 2023-24 season is over.