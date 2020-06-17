The Spun

Report Details Final Text Messages By Kobe Bryant’s Pilot

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at a Lakers game.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Almost five months later, the tragic helicopter accident that took the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others is still incredibly painful to think about.

Details of the events of that morning are still emerging. Los Angeles Times reporter Nathan Fenno published some new ones this afternoon, and they are heartbreaking.

Fenno has secured the account of the flight that day following the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation. In a group message sent the night before the fateful crash, pilot Ara Zobayan apparently expressed concern over possibly inclement weather the next day.

However, on the morning of the trip, Zobayan texted that the weather was looking better and the group “should be ok.”

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow and Gianna’s mother, filed a wrongful death lawsuit back in February against Island Express, the company that owns the helicopter.

The suit reportedly claims that Zobayan “failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff, failed to obtain proper weather data prior to the flight, failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy condition, failed to maintain control of the helicopter and failed to avoid “natural obstacles” in the flight path.”

Vanessa Bryant has also reportedly filed a new claim against Island Express seeking “substantial damages” while saying Kobe’s potential lost earnings were in the “hundreds of millions.”

