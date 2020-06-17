Report Details Final Text Messages By Kobe Bryant’s Pilot

Almost five months later, the tragic helicopter accident that took the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others is still incredibly painful to think about.

Details of the events of that morning are still emerging. Los Angeles Times reporter Nathan Fenno published some new ones this afternoon, and they are heartbreaking.

Fenno has secured the account of the flight that day following the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation. In a group message sent the night before the fateful crash, pilot Ara Zobayan apparently expressed concern over possibly inclement weather the next day.

However, on the morning of the trip, Zobayan texted that the weather was looking better and the group “should be ok.”

MORE: In a group text message the night before the crash, Kobe's pilot expressed concern about the weather: "Just checked not the best day tomorrow but it is not as bad as today." Another person responded: "Advised weather could be an issue…." — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) June 17, 2020

MORE: The text message thread among those not on the board, including Kobe's drivers, continued after the helicopter departed. "Wheels up."

"Copy."

"Just started raining lightly."

"Land?"

"Not yet." That text was sent at 9:49 a.m., around the time the helicopter crashed. — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) June 17, 2020

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow and Gianna’s mother, filed a wrongful death lawsuit back in February against Island Express, the company that owns the helicopter.

The suit reportedly claims that Zobayan “failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff, failed to obtain proper weather data prior to the flight, failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy condition, failed to maintain control of the helicopter and failed to avoid “natural obstacles” in the flight path.”

Vanessa Bryant has also reportedly filed a new claim against Island Express seeking “substantial damages” while saying Kobe’s potential lost earnings were in the “hundreds of millions.”