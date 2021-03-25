Last weekend, LeBron James suffered a sprained ankle in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He’s been so durable throughout his Hall of Fame career, but the four-time NBA champion unfortunately couldn’t dodge this particular injury.

A few days after the injury occurred, Los Angeles announced that James would most likely miss a month of action. Well, it turns out he actually might miss more time than that.

Shams Charania of Stadium had an update on James’ timetable. He said that James could be out for as long as six weeks.

“LeBron James from the time he got hurt last weekend has an expected 4-to-6 week recovery period,” Charania said. “The Lakers are going to be without a couple of key stars. It’s the reality of the NBA in this upside-down season.”

"LeBron James from the time he got hurt last weekend has an expected 4-to-6 week recovery period." Our #NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on LeBron's ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/NFLU0jEDop — Stadium (@Stadium) March 25, 2021

The good news for the Lakers, if there is any, is that Anthony Davis might be able to return in two weeks. He’s been nursing an Achilles injury for the past few months.

However, the Lakers will not be able to legitimately compete for an NBA title this year if they don’t James on the floor.

Although he’s getting up there in age, James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. A strong argument can be made that he’s still the best player in the league.

We’re wishing LeBron James a speedy recovery, as he tries to get back in time for a playoff run.