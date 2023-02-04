Report: How The Lakers Really Feel About Kyrie Irving Trade

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic announced that Kyrie Irving wants out of Brooklyn.

Irving, who requested a trade from the Nets, wants to be dealt before the Feb. 9 deadline. The Lakers have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for him.

While on ESPN's NBA Today, Brian Windhorst revealed how the Lakers feel about acquiring Irving.

Although the Lakers are interested in trading for Irving, they're not exactly eager to make a long-term commitment to him.

“The Lakers position from what I understand is they’ve been interested in trading for Kyrie Irving, but they’re not so sure about trading for him and being obligated to give him a 200 million dollar contract at season’s end,” Windhorst said.

Irving would give the Lakers a much-needed boost when it comes to perimeter shooting. It also helps that he knows how to play alongside LeBron James.

The downside to acquiring Irving, however, is that he's unpredictable.

That being said, the Lakers can't afford to waste another year of James' prime. For that reason alone, it makes sense for them to inquire about Irving's services.