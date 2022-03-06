The Spun

Report: ‘Increasing Push’ Within Lakers To Demote Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook reacts on the court.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after getting called with an offensive foul against Phoenix Suns during the second half of the game at Staples Center on October 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

There’s a chance that Russell Westbrook could be demoted out of the starting lineup moving forward.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there’s been an “increasing push” to demote Westbrook due to his play this year. That said, there’s been some pushback from head coach Frank Vogel.

Vogel doesn’t want to bring Westbrook off the bench.

Westbrook’s struggles have been a major reason for why the Lakers have been in freefall these last 14 games.

The Lakers are currently 27-35 overall and have lost 11 of their last 14 games, including four in a row. They sit in the ninth spot in the Western Conference going into tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Westbrook has been in the starting lineup all year and has seen his numbers drop. In his last 10 games, he hasn’t scored over 20 points even once.

In fact, this is the first season since 2009 that Westbrook hasn’t averaged over 20 points per game.

The Lakers are currently trailing the Warriors as the second half is close to being over. We’ll see if Westbrook can prove Vogel right by the end of this game.

