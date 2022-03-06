Report: ‘Increasing Push’ Within Lakers To Demote Russell Westbrook

There’s a chance that Russell Westbrook could be demoted out of the starting lineup moving forward.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there’s been an “increasing push” to demote Westbrook due to his play this year. That said, there’s been some pushback from head coach Frank Vogel.

Vogel doesn’t want to bring Westbrook off the bench.

ESPN Sources: There’s an increasing push among many in the Lakers organization to demote nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook from the starting lineup, but so far coach Frank Vogel has resisted bringing him off the bench: https://t.co/2CyO729oZW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 6, 2022

Westbrook’s struggles have been a major reason for why the Lakers have been in freefall these last 14 games.

The Lakers are currently 27-35 overall and have lost 11 of their last 14 games, including four in a row. They sit in the ninth spot in the Western Conference going into tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Westbrook has been in the starting lineup all year and has seen his numbers drop. In his last 10 games, he hasn’t scored over 20 points even once.

In fact, this is the first season since 2009 that Westbrook hasn’t averaged over 20 points per game.

The Lakers are currently trailing the Warriors as the second half is close to being over. We’ll see if Westbrook can prove Vogel right by the end of this game.