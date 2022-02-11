Report: Lakers “Had Traction” On 3-Team Trade Before Deal Fell Apart

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to pull off a trade before the deadline on Thursday, but it wasn’t for the lack of trying.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers “had traction” on a three-team deal before the deadline. The other two teams involved in this deal were the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.

Had this trade gone down, the Lakers would’ve shipped away third-year player Talen Horton-Tucker. It was no secret that he was being shopped at the deadline.

“L.A. also had traction on a three-team deal involving the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks on Wednesday, that would have involved trading away third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker, but that also fell apart because of draft picks that would have needed to be included, sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they were unable to agree to a trade.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka spoke to the media once the deadline passed on Thursday. He said the front office was aggressively trying to improve the roster.

“We were aggressive in a lot of conversations trying to improve this team,” Pelinka said. “We always want to put this team in the best position to win a championship, but ultimately didn’t find a deal that had net positive effect for sort of the short-term success of the team and the long-term. And those are both things we consider.”

The Lakers could’ve used a spark off the bench for the final stretch of the regular season. As of now, they’re in ninth place in the Western Conference.