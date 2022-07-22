Report: Lakers Talking Russell Westbrook Trade With 1 Team

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the past month, but there hasn't been any movement just yet.

That being said, the Lakers have discussed a trade involving Westbrook with the Indiana Pacers.

According to Bob Kravitz of The Athletic, the Lakers and Pacers have discussed a blockbuster deal involving Westbrook, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and other assets. However, there talks are currently at a "standstill."

The reason the Lakers haven't been able to successfully negotiate a trade with the Pacers is because they haven't been willing to include multiple first-round picks in their offer.

Of course, things could change if the Lakers improve their offer.

Hield seems to be the Lakers' primary target at the moment. He would certainly help out their perimeter shooting.

In 26 games with the Pacers last season, Hield averaged 18.2 points on 36.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Turner would also be a nice addition to the Lakers. Not only would he give the Lakers a versatile playmaker on offense, he's a really good rim protector.

As for Westbrook, well, it seems like he would benefit from a change of scenery.