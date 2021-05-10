Report: LeBron Has Targeted Date For His Return

An ankle injury has sidelined Los Angeles Lakers megastar LeBron James for 24 of the last 26 games. But now that he’s on the mend, LeBron reportedly has a target date for his return.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, LeBron is targeting Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks to make his return. If LeBron isn’t able to go against the Knicks, Charania said that Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets might be the other possible date.

The Lakers are trying to claw their way out of the 7th seed and the NBA play-in round and into the 6th seed. They’ve lost three of their last 11 games and have not won back-to-back games since late-March.

LeBron James can give the Lakers that desperately needed boost if he can return to his pre-injury form. Before suffering the ankle injury he was averaging 25.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

The timing is fortuitous with only four games to go.

Lakers star LeBron James is targeting Tuesday vs. New York for return to the lineup from sore right ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. If not Tuesday, Wednesday vs. Houston is possible. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2021

Winning enough of the final four games and overtaking the Phoenix Suns for the 6th seed won’t be easy. Even with LeBron in the lineup. The Knicks are playing great, while the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans are scratching and clawing their way into the play-in round.

Beating the Rockets is an absolute necessity. But the other three are wildcards right now.

Can the Lakers get out of the play-in round now that LeBron is on the way back?