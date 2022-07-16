Report: Russell Westbrook Parts Ways With Longtime Agent

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook will be needing a new agent for the 2022-23 season and beyond.

On Friday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Westbrook parted ways with his longtime agent, Thad Foucher of Wasserman.

Westbrook and Foucher apparently split because of "irreconcilable differences." They weren't on the same page about how they should handle the former MVP's final year in Los Angeles.

As of now, Westbrook is set to play next season on his $47 million player option.

Foucher told ESPN that he believes the "best option" is for Westbrook to "stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered."

Here's part of Foucher's statement on Westbrook:

"My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell's value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired."Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best."

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 assists per game this past season.

Only time will tell if Westbrook can revitalize his career in Los Angeles.