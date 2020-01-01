Retired NBA Point Guard Is Now Considering A Comeback

Darren Collison shocked the NBA when he elected to retire in late-June, just prior to free agency. Now, the 32-year-old point guard appears to be having a change of heart.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Collison is considering an NBA comeback, planned for next month. He apparently has his eyes set on playing for a Western Conference contender.

Wojnarowski reports that Collison’s two “preferred destinations” are the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Story filed to ESPN: After a stunning retirement prior to free agency, veteran guard Darren Collison is considering a February return to the NBA – with the Lakers and Clippers emerging as his two preferred destinations. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 1, 2020

When he announces his retirement, Collison cited his religious faith as a major reason for his decision to step way from the hardwood.

“While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith,” he wrote in The Undefeated. “I am one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched.”

A first-round pick of the then-New Orleans Hornets back in 2009, Collison averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists per game in 10 seasons in the NBA.

He’d be an asset to either LA team, either as a potential starter or as a strong veteran presence off the bench.