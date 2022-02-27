The Spun

It sounds like the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are in a better state of mind moving forward.

James’ agent Rich Paul sat down with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss to figure things out. Paul confirmed that when the meeting was over, everyone was in a much more peaceful place.

“I just don’t think (communicating indirectly) is the right way of doing business,” Paul told The Athletic. “And I don’t think that’s who we are, who LeBron is. We have a great partnership with the Lakers. The Klutch Sports Group and the Lakers don’t have an issue. Rich Paul and Rob Pelinka don’t have an issue. LeBron James and Rob Pelinka don’t have an issue. And Jeanie Buss and LeBron and Rich Paul don’t have an issue. It’s very simple. Very simple. So, you know, whoever put that type of stuff out, and people run with it, I think it’s unfair to the Lakers.”

This meeting came just a couple of weeks after it looked like James was frustrated with the roster. James also had an interview where he didn’t rule out a return back to Cleveland at some point.

The NBA world still thinks that LeBron may be leaving once his contract is up.

The Lakers are currently 27-32 overall, which is good for ninth in the Western Conference.

