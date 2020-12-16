The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Anthony Davis in the summer of 2019 was the finishing touch on the team’s 2019-20 championship roster.

LeBron James was already in LA, but The King needed a running mate. Enter Davis, who had been linked to the Lakers in a potential trade for some time leading up to the actual deal.

In fact, a new feature on AD in Sports Illustrated details how the late, great Kobe Bryant told his best friend, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, back in 2018 to do whatever it takes to acquire “The Brow.”

Bryant’s advice came after he worked out with Davis in the summer of 2018.

“Hey, you know I don’t give you GM advice,” Bryant said. “But if you ever get a chance to get this guy, he is the avatar of what you want. His level of footwork, his dexterity, his mastery of the details of the game. Guys like this are generational players.”

When Kobe spoke like that about a player, his words carried a lot of weight. It’s tough to argue with his assessment.

Davis’ wide-ranging skills on both ends of the court were a driving force for the Purple and Gold last season. He’s a major reason the team is a betting favorite to repeat in 2020-21.

Kobe Bryant might not be here on Earth to see it happen, but he envisioned it more than two years ago.