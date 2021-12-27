Russell Westbrook Has 1 Word To Describe His Performance With Lakers

The start of Russell Westbrook’s tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers has been rocky to say the least. After a lackluster performance in front of a national television audience on Christmas Day, many have wondered if the point guard will ever figure out how to fit on his new team.

Meanwhile, Westbrook doesn’t have the same concerns as his doubters. And he doesn’t plan on listening to those that would tell him to play differently.

“Everybody wants me to do this but then they don’t want me to do this,” Westbrook said on a video call with reporters Monday, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Honestly, I’m over the whole situation with what everyone else wants me to do and what they think I should be doing.”

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and nine-time All-NBA selection, shared that he believes the first 34 games of his inaugural season with the Lakers have been “fine.”

“Honestly, I think I’ve been fine,” the 33-year-old point guard said. “The conversation has been heavily on how I’m playing and what I’m doing, but I think people are expecting me to have f—ing 25, 15 and 15, which, that is not normal. Everybody has to understand, like, that’s not a normal thing that people do consistently.”

Russell Westbrook: "Honestly, I thinnk I've been fine … I think people are expecting me to have fuckin' 25, 15 and 15. That is not normal. That’s not a normal thing that people do consistently. I know I’ve done it the past 5 years, but that’s not normal." — michael corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 27, 2021

Westbrook was well off of a “25, 15 and 15” on Christmas Day against the Brooklyn Nets. He scored just 13 points on 4-for-20 shooting, which included 11 missed shots in the restricted area, according to data compiled by ESPN Stats & Information research and also posted a game-worst plus-minus (-23).

The fact of the matter is that Westbrook is struggling to match his historic production from past years. He’s averaging just 19.6 points per game, his lowest mark since 2010, and has seen his rebounding and assists numbers drop off with the Lakers.

However, he’s still planning to abide by his career mantra and hope that things fall into place moving forward.

“People are saying, ‘let Russ be Russ,’ I think nobody understands what that means,” Westbrook continued. “I think people just say it — ‘let Russ be Russ’ — but nobody actually knows what that means but myself. And I’m gonna lean on that and make sure I do what I’m supposed to do. And let everything else outside the locker room, whatever that may be, take care of itself.”