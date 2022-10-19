Russell Westbrook Blames Lakers Decision For Injury

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After coming off the bench in the preseason finale, Russell Westbrook returned to his customary starting spot in last night's regular season opener.

Following the 123-109 loss to the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Monday, Westbrook was asked if playing the unfamiliar role of reserve in that exhibition contest against Sacramento could have led to the hamstring strain he suffered.

"Absolutely. I've been doing the same thing for 14 years straight," Westbrook said, via Kyle Goon. "Honestly, I didn't even know what to do pregame. Being honest, I was trying to figure out how to stay warm and loose. ... That's something I just wasn't accustomed to."

Westbrook played only five minutes in that preseason matchup against the Kings, but said last night he could have played more. However, he didn't want to push his hamstring in a game that didn't count in the standings.

"I wasn't going to risk it in a preseason game," he said.

Westbrook played 31 minutes last night, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. He shot 7-for-12 from the field and also contributed three assists.

The Lakers will be back in action tomorrow night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

[ ESPN ]