Russell Westbrook Has Blunt Response To Reporter’s Question

With a chance to tie the game or even give the Lakers the lead with less than a minute remaining, Russell Westbrook had a costly turnover. The Lakers ultimately lost the game to the Thunder by a score of 107-104.

After the crushing loss on Thursday night, Westbrook was asked about that unfortunate sequence during his postgame press conference. He clearly wasn’t happy when asked about his turnover.

“You saw it,” Westbrook said. “Don’t ask me the questions you know the answers to. You seen it. Naw. Naw. Just watch the game. You see what happened. I lost the ball. I missed a three. Nothing to it. Appreciate y’all.”

It’s easy to understand why Westbrook was frustrated with that play. At the end of the day, he feels like he cost his team a chance to win the game.

Russell Westbrook to a reporter asking about the final possessions: "You saw it. Don't ask me questions you know the answer to. You seen it. I lost the ball. I missed a three. There's nothing to it." pic.twitter.com/7aeYFlwxFH — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 5, 2021

Despite that blunt response from Westbrook, he did seem upbeat about the Lakers’ outlook moving forward.

“It’s interesting, but I’m a person that you just play the cards you’re dealt,” Westbrook said, via ESPN. “Whoever is available, you have to make it work. We haven’t had our full team one time, not close. We just have to make the best of it and compete to the best of our ability.”

The Lakers will be back in action this Saturday against the Trail Blazers.