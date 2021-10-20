ESPN Analyst Has Harsh Prediction For Russell Westbrook

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, the expectation from the wide NBA world was that he would be the final piece of a championship puzzle. But one ESPN analyst is far from convinced.

On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NBA analyst Tim Legler asserted that Westbrook will never find his rhythm. He believes that this will be his worst year to date in all major categories.

“At no point in the next eight months is Russell Westbrook going to be in rhythm…” Legler said. “I think he’s going to post career lows in field goal percentage, free throw percentage, three point percentage, you name it.”

In fairness to Legler, Westbrook didn’t exactly impress in his debut for the team. He had eight points, five rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during last night’s season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook was 4-of-12 shooting from the field.

The trend for Russell Westbrook certainly hasn’t been on the upswing over the past few years. While he has led the NBA in assists per game in three of the last four seasons, his points per game average is slowly declining.

Last year Westbrook averaged 22.2 points per game despite tying a career-high in minutes per game. His points per game were his lowest since his injury-shortened 2013-14 season.

But there’s plenty of time for Westbrook to turn the corner. We’ll find out very quickly whether last night’s performance was an outlier or a sign of things to come.

Will this be Russell Westbrook’s worst season yet, as Tim Legler suggests it will?

