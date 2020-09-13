The Spun

Look: Russell Westbrook Gets Into It With Brother Of Lakers Player

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook gets into it.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets gets a technical foul during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 10, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of eliminating the Houston Rockets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, but Russell Westbrook is going down swinging.

Westbrook reportedly got into it with the brother of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo late in Saturday night’s game.

The Rockets guard reportedly had words with William Rondo, the brother of the longtime NBA guard. Security reportedly asked Rondo’s brother to leave the game.

Here’s the footage of Westbrook and William Rondo getting into it. Westbrook could be seen yelling in the direction of the family section.

Westbrook reportedly enjoyed seeing William Rondo get tossed, too.

“Russell Westbrook took the court after the timeout yelling ‘Where he at?’ as he looked for Rajon Rondo’s brother William,” NBA insider Chris Haynes tweeted.

It’s not surprising that Westbrook is frustrated. He’s having a brutal night and has not played well for much of this series.

The Rockets guard has 10 points, six assists and four rebounds in Game 5 on Saturday night.

Houston is trailing Los Angeles, 3-1, in the Western Conference semifinals. The Rockets are on the verge of going home tonight, too.

The Lakers are leading the Rockets, 112-83, late in the fourth quarter.


