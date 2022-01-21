Russell Westbrook Reacts To Getting Benched In Lakers Loss

With only four minutes remaining in the Lakers-Pacers game on Wednesday night, head coach Frank Vogel decided to substitute Russell Westbrook out. It was a major decision to say the least.

In a recent discussion with ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers guard opened up about Vogel’s decision.

“Surprised, yes,” Westbrook said when asked if he was shocked Vogel took him off the floor in the fourth quarter. “I was disappointed I didn’t go back in, but I’m more disappointed that we lost the damn game.”

Westbrook also said that he just wants to be able to help his teammates win games.

“I want to be able to be on the floor to help my teammates and be able to help our team win in games like that — but that was a decision that was made,” the All-Star guard added, via ESPN.

It was recently reported that Vogel received authorization to bench Westbrook in the final minutes of the game.

When asked why he made the decision, Vogel said he played “the guys that I thought were going to win the game.”

Westbrook’s first season with the Lakers has already featured a handful of ups and downs. He’s averaging 18.5 points. 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of role Westbrook has tonight when the Lakers face the Magic.