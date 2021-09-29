Russell Westbrook Reportedly Turned Down 1 Trade Opportunity

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash earlier this year, acquiring Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards.

Even though Westbrook embraced a trade to the Lakers, he was never actively seeking a trade. In fact, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard set the record straight on Westbrook’s situation during an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller.

Not only did Sheppard reveal that Westbrook didn’t actually ask to move on, the former MVP rejected the idea of going to the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I really have to make sure the record is straight on that,” Sheppard said, via NBC Sports Washington. “Russell actually never asked to move on. He just said, ‘If I can get to the Lakers, that’d be something I would love to do. If not, I’ll be back here.’ I said, ‘What about the Clippers?’ He said, ‘Hell no.’ So Russell was happy being here and we were very grateful for him being here.”

When it was all said and done, Westbrook’s wish was granted and he didn’t end up on the Clippers.

It’s unclear why Westbrook was so against joining forces with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles. Perhaps he just wanted to avoid being teammates with George again.

Regardless of the reason behind Westbrook’s decision, this story should only add more drama to the Clippers-Lakers rivalry.