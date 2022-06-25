Russell Westbrook Sends Warning To Skip Bayless On Twitter

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after getting called with an offensive foul against Phoenix Suns during the second half of the game at Staples Center on October 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

During the second round of the NBA Draft, Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless took a shot at Lakers guard Russell Westbrook for no reason.

"Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick," Bayless tweeted on Thursday night.

Roughly 24 hours later, Westbrook responded to Bayless' tweet. It's safe to say he isn't happy about being called "Westbrick."

"Yoooo… watch your mouth," Westbrook replied. "Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face."

This isn't the first time we've seen a member of the Westbrook family clash with Bayless. A few months ago, Russell's wife, Nina, had a message for the Undisputed personality.

"I just found out that Skip Bayless blocked me on Twitter... as though I'm the one constantly harassing him and calling him out of his name," she wrote. "Mr. Bayless, I'm a real person. If you're able to use your platform to degrade my husband and constantly call him out of his name, then at least be adult enough to deal with the consequences of your actions.

"Don't try to erase me from your reality to make yourself feel better about your choices. I'm still here. There's no need to block me. Just be respectful, and I have no reason to respond or remind you of your reckless choices. Just do better."

Only time will tell if Bayless actually listens and stops using the "Westbrick" joke.