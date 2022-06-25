Russell Westbrook's Wife Calls Out Skip Bayless For "Disrespectful" Tweet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Nina Westbrook smiles with son Noah Westbrook at the Russell Westbrook Why Not Zer0.2 sneaker launch on January 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

After the Lakers selected Max Christie in Thursday night's NBA Draft, Fox Sports personalty Skip Bayless took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the pick.

"Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick," Bayless tweeted.

This post from Bayless didn't sit well with Russell Westbrook, who fired back at him on social media.

"Yoooo… watch your mouth," Westbrook said. "Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face."

Westbrook's wife, Nina, also replied to this tweet from Bayless. She believes his recent post was "extremely hurtful."

"It’s very disheartening that you would choose to continue to shame my family name," she wrote. "Today was a really sad day my daughters and me. The fact that you can’t respect a simple request not to try to tarnish my family name is saddening and such a pile on. It’s extremely hurtful."

It's too early to tell if these tweets from the Westbrook family will be convincing enough to make Bayless stop using the nickname "Westbrick."

What we do know, however, is that Russell Westbrook is tired of the disrespect from the veteran sports personality.