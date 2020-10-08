The Spun

Scottie Pippen Says There’s A ‘Clear’ Choice For Finals MVP

MIAMI, FL - MAY 22: Former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen looks on as the Chicago Bulls play against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2011 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from the 2020 NBA Finals championship. Los Angeles leads Miami, 3-1, heading into Game 5 on Friday night.

The choice for this year’s NBA Finals MVP is a tough one. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been almost equally as dominant against the Heat in this series. But only one player can be the NBA Finals MVP.

Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen thinks there is a “clear choice” for this year’s NBA Finals MVP. It’s LeBron James.

“I have to take my hat off to LeBron James – he’s my clear choice,” Pippen said of this year’s NBA Finals MVP.

The former Bulls star joked that the entire team should actually get the NBA Finals MVP trophy “for being in that damn bubble.”

While Davis has been phenomenal for most of this series, he did have a down performance in Game 3 due to foul trouble. It’s also tough to see the voters picking Davis over LeBron if it’s extremely close – and it is.

Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals is scheduled for 9 p.m. E.T. on Friday evening. The game will be televised on ABC. With a win, LeBron will have his fourth NBA championship. If the Heat win, we’ll go to Game 6 on Sunday.


