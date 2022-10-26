Shannon Sharpe Skeptical About Russell Westbrook's Injury

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook is unlikely to play for the Los Angeles Lakers tonight due to hamstring soreness.

FS1's Shannon Sharpe thinks something fishy is going on with this explanation. Westbrook did reportedly tweak his hamstring during a preseason game, but has played nearly 30 minutes per night through the Lakers' first three games of the season.

Sharpe seems to feel that Westbrook might be sitting out tonight because of his poor play this season.

"It seems like this injury came from nowhere," Sharpe said on Undisputed today, adding that perhaps the injury "flared" up, which he said while putting air quotes around the word flared.

Through LA's first three games, Westbrook is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per outing while shooting 28.9% from the field and 8.3% from three-point range.

While Sharpe said Westbrook isn't the only thing wrong with the 0-3 Lakers, he doesn't think the team can begin to make strides until they find a way to part with the veteran guard.

"Until it is resolved, I don't know if anything else can be resolved," Sharpe said of the Westbrook situation.

The Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night.