Shaq Names 4 NBA Players He’d Let Shoot On Purpose

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most-dominant players in NBA history. The Hall of Fame big man won four championships and was named to 15 All-Star Games during his 19-year NBA career.

Now, Shaquille O’Neal is on television, serving as analyst for Turner Sports. The legendary big man does not hesitate to be brutally honest on broadcasts.

Recently, Shaq had some blunt thoughts on Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

O’Neal told Mitchell: “you are one of my favorite players but you don’t have what it takes to get to the next level… I said it on purpose because I wanted you to hear it. What do you have to say about that?”

Mitchell didn’t have much to say about that, saying just one word in response to O’Neal. The former Lakers star faced some criticism for his comments, but he’s not shying away from being brutally honest.

Now, O’Neal has admitted that during his playing days, he would let four players shoot on purpose because of how much he liked them.

“I could’ve blocked [Iverson’s] shot multiple times, I just didn’t want to,” Shaq said.

None of those players beat O’Neal when it mattered, but it’s still a pretty surprising admission from the legendary big man.