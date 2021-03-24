Shaq Gives His Advice For Lakers Without LeBron James

We all know what the Los Angeles Lakers are capable of when LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy. They’re the defending champs for a reason. But the Lakers will be without both superstars for the next little while as both battle injuries.

Davis hasn’t played in over a month. James, meanwhile, suffered a sprained ankle last week and will miss at least the next few weeks. That means it’s officially gut-check time for the Lakers. Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and others will have to step up in Davis’ and James’ absences.

While the current healthy Lakers players may feel the pressure to win right away, Shaquille O’Neal has some advice for them: “break it down game by game” and be “realistic.”

The Lakers will begin their play without Davis and James Tuesday night when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

“They just have to break it down game by game. They have to be realistic.” @SHAQ discusses the Lakers without LeBron. pic.twitter.com/43c1kPSqOu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 23, 2021

The Lakers should be able to rattle off at least a few wins over the next few weeks. The reality is as long as they get into the postseason, and both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are 100 percent, they’re going to be the favorite to win the championship.

Without Davis and James, the Lakers can truly establish their next man up. It should also allow Los Angeles to find more ball-handlers outside of Schroder and of course, James.

