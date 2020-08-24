Shaquille O’Neal offered an honest description on Monday regarding his relationship with the late Kobe Bryant.

It’s no secret Shaq and Kobe had their rifts over the years. The two led the Lakers to back-to-back championships from 2000 to 2003. But a 2004 NBA Finals to the Detroit Pistons proved to be the end of Shaq’s time with the Lakers.

It’s well documented Shaq and Kobe didn’t have a working relationship towards the tail-end of their time together in Los Angeles. That frustrated relationship carried on even after Shaq left for Miami.

Following Kobe’s tragic death, Shaq admitted he wished he had revived his friendship with the Lakers’ legend. But there’s no denying Shaq and Kobe always maintained the upmost respect for each other over the years.

“Were we best friends? No,” Shaq admitted on Monday. “Did we respect the hell out of each other? 1,000%. Do I wish we would’ve talked everyday and hung out everyday? Yes.”

Shaq has repeated similar sentiments since Kobe’s death earlier this year. The Mamba passed away from a helicopter crash in Southern California, which also took the lives of eight others, including Kobe’s daughter, Gianna.

.@SHAQ kept it real when speaking on his relationship with Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/bpylF1aFFQ — ESPN (@espn) August 24, 2020

There’s no doubt Shaq will join the Lakers – in spirit – as they honor the late Kobe Bryant on Monday night.

The Lakers will wear special “Black Mamba” jerseys against the Trail Blazers Monday night in honor of “Mamba Day.” The Lakers take on the Blazers at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.