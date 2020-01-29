Video: Shaq Leads “Kobe!” Chants Outside Staples Center

On Tuesday night, the Inside the NBA crew from TNT had a special show honoring the life of Kobe Bryant. It has been an incredibly tough time for Shaquille O’Neal, who was teammates with Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers for several years.

Shaq shared a bunch of touching stories about his former teammate during yesterday’s show.

Following the show which took place inside the Staples Center, Shaq was greeted by hundreds of fans outside the arena. Although many tears were shed on Tuesday night, the former All-Star center did everything in his power to uplift the fans’ spirits.

People around the world have chanted “Kobe” over the past few days. Shaq decided to lead the charge during last night’s chants outside the Staples Center.

It truly was a special moment for all those involved.

Check it out:

During last night’s broadcast on TNT, Shaq revealed how he learned about Bryant passing away. He found out from his nephew, who showed him the news on his phone.

It was heartbreaking to watch Shaq break down in tears multiple times during the show. On the other hand, it puts into perspective how impactful Bryant was over the course of his career.

Our thoughts are with everyone who was impacted by this tragedy.