Shaq Makes His Opinion On Kobe Bryant Duo Very Clear

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal (L) hold the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers 19 June, 2000, after game six of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers won the game 116-111 to take the NBA title 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. (Getty Images)

The Kobe and Shaq combination is often imitated, but will "never be duplicated" according to Shaquille O'Neal himself.

While the two superstars didn't always get along, they always produced--and won--together.

Prior to tonight's Inside the NBA, O'Neal called the pairing the "most controversial, most enigmatic, most dominant one-two punch ever created."

This isn't the first time that Shaq has said something like this recently.

After the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs, the big man took to Instagram to throw shade at Joel Embiid and James Harden, who had briefly been compared to Shaq and Kobe earlier this season.

"Only one superduo ever created , yea i said it, ONLY ONE. Miss u kobe," Shaq wrote.

Shaq will offer some more thoughts on The Great Debate, Charles Barkley's upcoming documentary about basketball greatness, on TNT tonight.