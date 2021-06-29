Shaq Reacts To Scottie Pippen Calling Phil Jackson ‘Racist’

Shaquille O’Neal has fired back at fellow Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen after he called O’Neal’s former Lakers coach Phil Jackson a racist.

Pippen has been firing salvos at seemingly everybody lately, including Jackson, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show on Monday, Pippen called Jackson, his coach with the Chicago Bulls, a racist.

The assertion came about after Pippen accused Jackson’s famous decision to draw up a final shot for Toni Kukoc instead of him during the 1994 playoffs as a “racial move.”

Enter O’Neal, who vehemently disagreed with Pippen’s characterization of Jackson.

“I don’t want to get involved in other people’s beef, but Phil is definitely not a racist,” O’Neal told FanSided’s Mark Carman. “What he said about Barkley makes a lot of sense, but he’s coming out with a new drink and a new book. Maybe this is all marketing.”

In regards to Barkley, O’Neal is referring to comments Pippen made in a recent GQ interview. Pippen and Barkley feuded heavily during their one year playing together in Houston in 1998-99.

“I wish he woulda went through with it. I never apologized to him, but I’ll tell you what: He only got arrested for throwing some little white guys out of a window,” Pippen said. “I ain’t never seen him fight a Black man unless there were referees around. He plays his role like he’s tough. I don’t know nobody he done whooped. Go back and check his record. Did I apologize to him? I told him to get me the hell out of there. That’s what I recall.”

We’re not sure if Shaq actually believes that either. He could have just said Pippen “made a lot of sense” about Barkley because of his playful ongoing feud with the Sir Charles, his TNT co-worker.

It’s very clear that the big man is fan of Jackson though, unlike Pippen.