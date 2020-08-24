Shaq Reveals What Hurts Him The Most With Kobe Bryant

In the early-2000s there wasn’t a more dominant duo than Lakers stars Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. But differences between the two – some of which became publicized – ultimately broke Shaq and Kobe up.

Shaq and Kobe remained friendly after their respective careers ended. However, Shaq still has regrets about his relationship with the NBA icon following Kobe’s tragic passing in January.

In an interview with USA Today, Shaq addressed what hurts him most about Kobe being gone. He said that he regretted not being able to talk to Kobe and share all of his feelings with him.

“I don’t want to see anybody go out like that and never to be able to talk to him again,” Shaq said. “The thing that hurt me was all the stuff that I wanted to say, I hadn’t said it. I never said it.”

Shaq regrets so much left unsaid with Kobe. https://t.co/fkuehJ9NcF pic.twitter.com/h1rwohv1Gk — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 24, 2020

Despite their differences, the Hall of Fame duo was able to overcome them enough to win three NBA titles together.

Between the 1996-97 season and Shaq’s final year in LA in 2003-04, the Lakers never missed the playoffs and never finished worse than the Western Conference Semifinals.

Shaq won the Finals MVP three straight times and the two combined to make 13 All-Star games and three All-Star Game MVP awards.

It’s clear that the beef between Shaq and Kobe went deeper than what we’ve heard in the media though. And it may be one of the all-time great on-court tragedies that they couldn’t hash out their differences as players.