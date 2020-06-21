Shaq’s Son, Shareef, Posts Message For Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was more than a father to four daughters, he served as a father figure and role model for a number of athletes and young people everywhere – including Shareef O’Neal.

Taking to Twitter on Father’s Day, Shareef O’Neal posted a Happy Father’s Day message to his longtime friend. His message included a picture of the late Lakers legend along with his wife and daughters.

“Happy Father’s Day Kob,” Shaquille O’Neal’s son wrote. That message came immediately after Shareef wrote a message to his own father.

Shareef O’Neal love and appreciation for Kobe Bryant is widely-known. He received one of Kobe’s last text messages before his tragic death in January and keeps a message as his phone background. His Twitter profile picture is of Kobe in his No. 8 Lakers jersey.

Father’s Day has seen an outpouring of well-wishes to Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, and his family. Isaiah Thomas revealed that he would always text with Kobe on Father’s Day.

I would always text Kobe on Father’s Day and he would respond right back 😢 #RIP — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 21, 2020

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were among nine people who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in January.

He leaves behind a legacy that includes NBA titles, Olympic gold medals and an Oscar. He has also made contributions through philanthropy, TV, books and music.

It’s been nearly six months since then and even with everything that’s happened, it still doesn’t feel totally real.

Happy Father’s Day, Kobe.